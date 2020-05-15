XP (NYSE:XP) Trading Up 12.2%

XP Inc. (NYSE:XP) shares were up 12.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $29.14 and last traded at $27.90, approximately 5,436,411 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 213% from the average daily volume of 1,738,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.86.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of XP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup upgraded shares of XP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of XP in a report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.43.

Get XP alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.04.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of XP by 76.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,687,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774,925 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of XP in the 4th quarter valued at $211,860,000. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of XP in the 4th quarter valued at $210,213,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of XP in the 4th quarter valued at $198,944,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of XP by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,112,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,337,000 after acquiring an additional 776,562 shares in the last quarter.

XP Company Profile (NYSE:XP)

XP Inc operates technology-driven financial services platform that provides financial products and services in Brazil. It provides broker-dealer services for high-net worth customers and institutional clients; product structuring and capital markets services for corporate clients and issuers of fixed income products; advisory services for mass-affluent and institutional clients; and wealth management services for high-net-worth clients.

Read More: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for XP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.