Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Shares Down 5.5% After Insider Selling

Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) was down 5.5% on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $13.12 and last traded at $13.30, approximately 951,633 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 1,015,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.07.

Specifically, insider Jim Steele sold 5,000 shares of Yext stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $79,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,727 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,859.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Howard Lerman sold 17,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $173,184.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,820,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,461,791.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 196,907 shares of company stock worth $2,303,309 over the last three months. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

YEXT has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Yext from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Yext in a report on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yext currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.31.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Yext had a negative return on equity of 55.70% and a negative net margin of 40.67%. The company had revenue of $81.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yext Inc will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bullseye Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yext in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yext in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Yext by 191.1% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 8,072 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Yext by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Yext by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Yext Company Profile (NYSE:YEXT)

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

