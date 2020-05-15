Zacks: Analysts Expect Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) Will Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.56) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.60. Edwards Lifesciences reported earnings of $1.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 69.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will report full year earnings of $4.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $5.25. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.83 to $7.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Edwards Lifesciences.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.22. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 31.83%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EW shares. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $155.00 price target (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $245.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $260.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.52.

Shares of EW stock opened at $217.45 on Tuesday. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1 year low of $154.52 and a 1 year high of $247.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 22,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.34, for a total transaction of $4,623,469.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,158,943.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.57, for a total value of $571,425.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,431,743.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,303 shares of company stock valued at $19,309,126 over the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.1% in the first quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 4,264 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.3% in the first quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 873 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 6,682 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

