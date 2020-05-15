Zacks: Analysts Expect Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP) to Announce $0.52 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP) will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Nextera Energy Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.67 and the lowest is $0.43. Nextera Energy Partners reported earnings of ($0.49) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 206.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Nextera Energy Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.34) to $2.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $3.84. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Nextera Energy Partners.

Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The solar energy provider reported ($3.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($3.59). The company had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.68 million. Nextera Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 31.46% and a negative return on equity of 4.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NEP. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Nextera Energy Partners from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nextera Energy Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Nextera Energy Partners in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Nextera Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Nextera Energy Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.63.

In related news, Director Robert J. Byrne purchased 5,500 shares of Nextera Energy Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.50 per share, with a total value of $255,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,046,715. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Byrne purchased 2,500 shares of Nextera Energy Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.50 per share, with a total value of $106,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 25,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,925. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nextera Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nextera Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Nextera Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in Nextera Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Nextera Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Nextera Energy Partners stock opened at $47.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 43.29 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Nextera Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $29.01 and a 1 year high of $61.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a $0.555 dividend. This is a boost from Nextera Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. Nextera Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is -147.02%.

About Nextera Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects with approximately 4,859 megawatts of capacity, as well as seven contracted natural gas pipeline assets.

