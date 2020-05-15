Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Equities analysts expect American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) to post $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Software’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.07. American Software reported earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, June 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Software will report full year earnings of $0.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.34. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover American Software.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. American Software had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $30.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.88 million.

Several research firms have commented on AMSWA. B. Riley upgraded American Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $19.50 in a report on Friday, February 21st. TheStreet upgraded American Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded American Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.75.

AMSWA opened at $16.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.25. The company has a market capitalization of $521.46 million, a P/E ratio of 65.28 and a beta of 0.50. American Software has a 52 week low of $9.05 and a 52 week high of $19.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In related news, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 12,150 shares of American Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total value of $203,634.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,826,638.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman James C. Edenfield sold 18,000 shares of American Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $338,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 78,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,467,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMSWA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in American Software by 1,737.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 396,561 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,648,000 after buying an additional 374,982 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of American Software by 2,177.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 232,859 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after purchasing an additional 222,633 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of American Software by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,304,119 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,405,000 after purchasing an additional 165,957 shares in the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,210,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,718,000. Institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

American Software

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a portfolio of software and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment provides supply chain management and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand and inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization solutions to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production scheduling, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

