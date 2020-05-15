Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Brokerages expect that RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) will announce $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for RealPage’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.41. RealPage posted earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that RealPage will report full year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover RealPage.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $276.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.45 million. RealPage had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 10.08%. RealPage’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RP shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of RealPage from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of RealPage in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RealPage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of RealPage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.13.

In related news, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 182,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.27, for a total transaction of $10,801,898.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,210,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,768,442.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Ashley Chaffin Glover sold 2,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total transaction of $145,386.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 172,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,201,487.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 510,300 shares of company stock valued at $30,345,180. Company insiders own 17.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RP. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its stake in RealPage by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 589 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in RealPage by 1,495.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 686 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of RealPage by 1,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 736 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of RealPage during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of RealPage by 570.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 986 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RP opened at $64.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.91 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.08. RealPage has a twelve month low of $36.91 and a twelve month high of $67.25.

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware, an on demand property management system for single-family properties, and small and centrally managed multifamily properties.

