Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Southern Co (NYSE:SO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Southern Co (NYSE:SO) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.73 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Southern’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.77. Southern reported earnings per share of $0.80 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Southern will report full year earnings of $3.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.98 to $3.19. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.26 to $3.36. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Southern.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. Southern had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS.

SO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Argus raised shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Southern from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Southern in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.11.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total transaction of $103,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,353,989.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 9,843 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total transaction of $669,225.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,233,746.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,843 shares of company stock valued at $881,346. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern stock opened at $54.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $58.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.49. Southern has a twelve month low of $41.96 and a twelve month high of $71.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 79.74%.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

