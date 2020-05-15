Zacks: Brokerages Expect Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) to Announce $0.69 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) will announce $0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Tetra Tech’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.75. Tetra Tech reported earnings of $0.89 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 22.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tetra Tech will report full year earnings of $3.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $3.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Tetra Tech.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $584.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.79 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share.

TTEK has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Tetra Tech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Boenning Scattergood downgraded Tetra Tech from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Tetra Tech from $92.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Sidoti dropped their target price on Tetra Tech from $108.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tetra Tech currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.00.

Shares of TTEK stock opened at $66.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.15 and its 200 day moving average is $83.84. Tetra Tech has a twelve month low of $63.61 and a twelve month high of $99.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.45%.

In related news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 1,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.56, for a total transaction of $95,326.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,208 shares in the company, valued at $1,284,756.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hugh M. Grant sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $760,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,071,445. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Tetra Tech by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

