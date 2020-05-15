Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fiverr International Ltd. provides an online marketplace for selling goods and services. The Company provides logo, poster and brochure designing, as well as photoshop editing, content marketing, web analytics and translation services. Fiverr International Ltd. is based in NEW YORK. “

FVRR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Fiverr International in a report on Thursday, May 7th. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $37.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $35.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $28.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.11.

FVRR stock opened at $57.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Fiverr International has a twelve month low of $17.11 and a twelve month high of $57.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion and a P/E ratio of -36.54.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.19. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 26.72% and a negative return on equity of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $34.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.23 million. The company’s revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fiverr International will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Fiverr International in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in Fiverr International by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Fiverr International in the 1st quarter valued at $327,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fiverr International in the 1st quarter valued at $2,321,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Fiverr International by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 262,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,171,000 after buying an additional 109,274 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.99% of the company’s stock.

About Fiverr International

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 200 categories in 8 verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

