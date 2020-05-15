Zacks Investment Research Downgrades OneConnect Financial Technology (NASDAQ:OCFT) to Hold

OneConnect Financial Technology (NASDAQ:OCFT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. engages in providing cloud-native technology solutions to financial institutions primarily in China. Its solutions offer technology applications and technology-enabled business services to financial institutions. OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. is headquartered in Shenzhen, China. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on OCFT. Goldman Sachs Group cut OneConnect Financial Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.30 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on OneConnect Financial Technology in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. OneConnect Financial Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.55.

Shares of OneConnect Financial Technology stock opened at $13.53 on Friday. OneConnect Financial Technology has a fifty-two week low of $9.02 and a fifty-two week high of $16.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.47.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NASDAQ:OCFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $109.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.14 million.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OCFT. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $52,156,000. Capital International Inc. CA purchased a new position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $26,646,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $13,628,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $7,523,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the first quarter worth about $6,550,000.

About OneConnect Financial Technology

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. operates as a technology-as-a-service platform for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. The company provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail banking risk-management, SME banking risk management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

