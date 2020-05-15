Zacks Investment Research Lowers Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dynex Capital, Inc. and its Subsidiaries and Affiliates, is a mortgage and consumer finance company which uses its loan production operations to create investments for its portfolio. Currently, the Company’s primary production operations include the origination of mortgage loans secured by multi-family properties and the origination of loans secured by manufactured homes. The Company has recently expanded its production activities to include commercial real estate loans and may expand into other financial products in the future. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Dynex Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

NYSE:DX opened at $11.88 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.82. Dynex Capital has a 1-year low of $7.04 and a 1-year high of $20.34. The firm has a market cap of $278.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.37.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $17.72 million during the quarter. Dynex Capital had a negative net margin of 118.97% and a positive return on equity of 13.95%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dynex Capital will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Dynex Capital’s payout ratio is currently 86.12%.

In other news, CEO Byron L. Boston purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.77 per share, with a total value of $61,390.00. Also, EVP Smriti Laxman Popenoe purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.77 per share, with a total value of $35,080.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 116,730 shares of company stock worth $1,027,817 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Dynex Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,380,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Dynex Capital by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Dynex Capital by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Dynex Capital by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Dynex Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 52.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynex Capital Company Profile

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

