Zacks Investment Research Lowers Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. is a medical technology company. It focuses on designing, developing, manufacturing and marketing portfolio of silicone gel-filled breast implants ae well as body shaping implants. The company’s brand consists of Motiva Implants(R) and MotivaImagine (R) platform. Its technologies portfolio includes Divina 3D Simulation System(R), Puregraft and MotivaImagine Centers (R). Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

ESTA has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine lowered Establishment Labs from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Establishment Labs in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub raised Establishment Labs from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on Establishment Labs from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.40.

Shares of ESTA opened at $17.22 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.37. Establishment Labs has a 52-week low of $7.56 and a 52-week high of $29.78. The firm has a market cap of $429.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $24.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.10 million. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 48.39% and a negative return on equity of 94.46%. On average, equities analysts expect that Establishment Labs will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Establishment Labs in the first quarter worth $25,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Establishment Labs by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Establishment Labs in the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Establishment Labs in the first quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Establishment Labs in the first quarter worth $294,000. 42.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Establishment Labs Company Profile

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic plastic surgery and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Divina 3D simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and distributes Puregraft line of products that is used to remove blood, lipids, and other components from adipose tissue.

