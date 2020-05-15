Zacks Investment Research Lowers Halcón Resources (OTCMKTS:HKRSQ) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Halcón Resources (OTCMKTS:HKRSQ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Halcon Resources Corporation is an energy company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of onshore oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The Company operates in Wichita, Wilbarger and Starr Counties in Texas, Pontotoc and Seminole Counties, Oklahoma, and Louisiana. Halcon Resources Corporation, formerly known as RAM Energy Resources, Inc., is based in Louisiana, USA. “

Get Halcón Resources alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.07. Halcón Resources has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $4.71.

About Halcón Resources

Halcón Resources Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company held interests in 56,900 net acres in the Delaware Basin, located in Pecos, Reeves, Ward, and Winkler Counties, Texas.

See Also: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Halcón Resources (HKRSQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Halcón Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halcón Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.