Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Freddie Mac is a stockholder-owned corporation that supports homeownership and rental housing. Freddie Mac purchases single-family and multifamily residential mortgages and mortgage-related securities, which it finances primarily by issuing mortgage passthrough securities and debt instruments in the capital markets. (Company Press Release) “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. B. Riley cut Federal Home Loan Mortgage from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price target for the company from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Odeon Capital Group cut Federal Home Loan Mortgage from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Nomura Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Federal Home Loan Mortgage in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.65.

OTCMKTS FMCC opened at $1.50 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.48. Federal Home Loan Mortgage has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $4.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $981.59 million, a PE ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 2.18.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Federal Home Loan Mortgage had a negative return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Federal Home Loan Mortgage will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Company Profile

Freddie Mac operates in the secondary mortgage market in the United States. The company purchases residential mortgage loans originated by lenders, as well as invests in mortgage loans and mortgage-related securities. It operates in three segments: Single-family Guarantee, Multifamily, and Capital Markets.

