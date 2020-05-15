Zacks Investment Research Upgrades REVERE BK LAURE/SH SH (OTCMKTS:REVB) to Buy

REVERE BK LAURE/SH SH (OTCMKTS:REVB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.01% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Revere Bank provides business and personal banking services. It offers Checking, Savings/CDs, Loans, Free ATMs, Lost/Stolen Cards, Treasury Management, Merchant Services, Business Bankers, Digital Banking and Asset Management services. Revere Bank is based in Rockville, Maryland. “

Get REVERE BK LAURE/SH SH alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of REVERE BK LAURE/SH SH from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th.

OTCMKTS REVB opened at $22.52 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.36. REVERE BK LAURE/SH SH has a 12 month low of $19.49 and a 12 month high of $39.60. The company has a market capitalization of $274.07 million, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.10.

REVERE BK LAURE/SH SH Company Profile

Revere Bank provides business and personal banking services. Its business banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, escrow accounts, check cards, commercial loans, and cash management services. The company's personal banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, check cards, and loans.

Further Reading: Bid-Ask Spread

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on REVERE BK LAURE/SH SH (REVB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for REVERE BK LAURE/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REVERE BK LAURE/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.