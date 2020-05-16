1,150 Shares in Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG) Purchased by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities in the first quarter worth about $897,014,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities in the first quarter worth about $47,576,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities in the first quarter worth about $24,484,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities in the first quarter worth about $17,131,000. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities in the first quarter worth about $13,965,000.

WTRG stock opened at $39.11 on Friday. Essential Utilities Inc has a one year low of $30.40 and a one year high of $54.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.55.

Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $225.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.19 million. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2343 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

