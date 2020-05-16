134,247 Shares in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Purchased by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 134,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,489,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Seattle Genetics by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,262,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,086,651,000 after purchasing an additional 378,511 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Seattle Genetics by 12.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,039,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,273,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,388 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Seattle Genetics by 116.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,511,717 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $172,729,000 after purchasing an additional 812,103 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Seattle Genetics by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,382,841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,866,000 after purchasing an additional 123,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Seattle Genetics by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,092,861 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $124,870,000 after purchasing an additional 166,782 shares during the last quarter. 94.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Seattle Genetics from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Seattle Genetics from $139.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Cfra increased their price target on shares of Seattle Genetics from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Seattle Genetics from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Seattle Genetics from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Seattle Genetics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.50.

In other Seattle Genetics news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 5,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.18, for a total transaction of $840,206.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,575 shares in the company, valued at $9,069,273.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.33, for a total transaction of $40,715.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 692,083 shares of company stock worth $107,516,291 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

SGEN stock opened at $160.09 on Friday. Seattle Genetics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.02 and a 1-year high of $168.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $134.23 and its 200 day moving average is $117.70. The stock has a market cap of $28.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.15 and a beta of 1.41.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.17). Seattle Genetics had a negative net margin of 32.81% and a negative return on equity of 16.51%. The business had revenue of $234.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

