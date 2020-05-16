1,383 Shares in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Bought by J. W. Coons Advisors LLC

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,602,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.0% in the first quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,128 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $4,981,000. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 48.0% in the first quarter. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. now owns 9,576 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 5.3% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 896 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 164.4% in the first quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 944 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. 35.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,373.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,245.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,326.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $937.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $1,530.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.50 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on GOOGL. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,375.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, March 23rd. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,769.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Aegis lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,505.34.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

