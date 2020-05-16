2,415 Shares in Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) Acquired by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,415 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bell Bank increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 7,806 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,752 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 45,223 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,786,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,268 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 408 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:TDOC opened at $184.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $168.37 and a 200 day moving average of $114.81. Teladoc Health Inc has a 52 week low of $53.46 and a 52 week high of $203.85. The company has a quick ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.47 and a beta of 0.44.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.60% and a negative net margin of 16.24%. The company had revenue of $180.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $175.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $119.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Teladoc Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.54.

In other Teladoc Health news, CAO Gabriel R. Cappucci sold 22,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.82, for a total value of $3,763,673.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,025,919.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 14,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.41, for a total transaction of $2,378,286.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,113,882.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 208,252 shares of company stock valued at $35,286,838 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

