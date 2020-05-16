44,727 Shares in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) Bought by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 44,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $6,130,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ARE. Muzinich & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 9,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

ARE opened at $141.43 on Friday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a one year low of $109.22 and a one year high of $175.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $147.27 and its 200-day moving average is $155.99. The company has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a PE ratio of 66.71, a P/E/G ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.86.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($1.62). The firm had revenue of $439.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.63 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 2.64% and a net margin of 15.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, CFO Dean A. Shigenaga sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.10, for a total transaction of $770,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 140,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,684,643.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.86, for a total transaction of $3,821,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 416,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,732,072.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,125 shares of company stock valued at $9,576,648 in the last quarter. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $195.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Mizuho started coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.45.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

