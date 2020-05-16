4,614 Shares in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Acquired by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 4,614 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 247.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 229 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 264 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VMC opened at $96.07 on Friday. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $65.56 and a 12-month high of $152.49. The company has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.46.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 12.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.94%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank raised Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on Vulcan Materials from $160.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America raised Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Cfra lowered Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $151.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.67.

In related news, Director David P. Steiner purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $76.61 per share, for a total transaction of $383,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $383,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

