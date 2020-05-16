8,016 Shares in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Acquired by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,936,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MA. 1776 Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 70.5% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

MA opened at $278.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $261.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $287.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. Mastercard Inc has a one year low of $199.99 and a one year high of $347.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 149.02% and a net margin of 46.75%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total transaction of $566,116.11. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,070,029.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $265.00 per share, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,508,115. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $332.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Nomura Securities lowered their price target on Mastercard from $368.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Mastercard from $286.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $334.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $320.46.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

