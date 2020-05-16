8,209 Shares in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) Acquired by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 307.1% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 80.3% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on CAH shares. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Cardinal Health to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Cardinal Health to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.64.

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $48.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a PE ratio of -3.43, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73. Cardinal Health Inc has a 1-year low of $39.05 and a 1-year high of $60.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.87.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $39.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.04 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 2.81% and a positive return on equity of 45.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.486 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

