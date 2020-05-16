87,600 Shares in John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) Bought by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 87,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,506,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned 0.28% of John Bean Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 21,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 53,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,999,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on John Bean Technologies from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Seaport Global Securities raised John Bean Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded John Bean Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th.

JBT stock opened at $61.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.94. John Bean Technologies Corp has a fifty-two week low of $56.17 and a fifty-two week high of $127.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.71.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $457.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.53 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that John Bean Technologies Corp will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It provides chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and packaging systems for poultry, beef, pork, and seafood, as well as ready-to-eat meals, fruits, vegetables, dairy, and bakery products; solutions to extract, concentrate, and aseptically process citrus, tomato and other fruits, vegetables, and juices; and solutions for the filling, closing, and preservation of fruits, vegetables, soups, sauces, and dairy and pet food products, as well as ready-to-eat meals.

