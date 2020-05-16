953 Shares in British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) Purchased by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BTI. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,979,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,942,000 after buying an additional 54,763 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 4,240 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Management bought a new position in British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter worth about $571,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 11,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.98% of the company’s stock.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

NYSE:BTI opened at $37.12 on Friday. British American Tobacco PLC has a fifty-two week low of $27.32 and a fifty-two week high of $45.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.6721 per share. This represents a $2.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.13%.

BTI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded British American Tobacco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded British American Tobacco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

British American Tobacco Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

Featured Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.