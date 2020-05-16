Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) Price Target Increased to $115.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) had its price target upped by Oppenheimer from $112.00 to $115.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Acceleron Pharma’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($3.30) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.23) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.96) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.12 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on XLRN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma to $72.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set an overweight rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a buy rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $99.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Acceleron Pharma from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $111.85.

XLRN opened at $98.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 13.48 and a current ratio of 13.48. Acceleron Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $37.01 and a fifty-two week high of $108.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.50 and its 200 day moving average is $70.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.18 and a beta of 0.77.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.09). Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 168.75% and a negative return on equity of 25.95%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.74) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Acceleron Pharma will post -3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Adam M. Veness sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.58, for a total value of $513,480.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,324,438.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 36,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.51, for a total transaction of $3,144,544.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,216 shares in the company, valued at $1,301,120.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XLRN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 288,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,299,000 after purchasing an additional 6,887 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC bought a new position in Acceleron Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,312,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 639,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,923,000 after purchasing an additional 24,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,962,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $422,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014,679 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

About Acceleron Pharma

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

