Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) Price Target Raised to $118.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $108.00 to $118.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on XLRN. BidaskClub downgraded Acceleron Pharma from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acceleron Pharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Acceleron Pharma from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on Acceleron Pharma in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an overweight rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $137.00 price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Acceleron Pharma presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $111.85.

Shares of Acceleron Pharma stock opened at $98.01 on Tuesday. Acceleron Pharma has a 1 year low of $37.01 and a 1 year high of $108.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.76. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.18 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 13.48 and a quick ratio of 13.48.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.09). Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 25.95% and a negative net margin of 168.75%. The business had revenue of $4.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.74) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Acceleron Pharma will post -3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Adam M. Veness sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.58, for a total value of $513,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,324,438.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 36,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.51, for a total value of $3,144,544.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,301,120.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 288,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,299,000 after buying an additional 6,887 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC bought a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,312,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 639,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,923,000 after purchasing an additional 24,423 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,962,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $422,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014,679 shares during the period. 90.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

