Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) Receives Buy Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their buy rating on shares of Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) in a research report report published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Barclays currently has a $116.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on XLRN. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $99.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Acceleron Pharma from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reissued a buy rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a report on Monday, April 6th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Acceleron Pharma from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Acceleron Pharma from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $111.85.

Get Acceleron Pharma alerts:

XLRN stock opened at $98.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 13.48 and a current ratio of 13.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.18 and a beta of 0.77. Acceleron Pharma has a 1 year low of $37.01 and a 1 year high of $108.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.76.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $4.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 168.75% and a negative return on equity of 25.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.74) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Acceleron Pharma will post -3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Adam M. Veness sold 6,000 shares of Acceleron Pharma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.58, for a total transaction of $513,480.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,324,438.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 36,774 shares of Acceleron Pharma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.51, for a total value of $3,144,544.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,216 shares in the company, valued at $1,301,120.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 4.5% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 11,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Acceleron Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acceleron Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.