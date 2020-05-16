Adams Wealth Management Sells 111 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Adams Wealth Management lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 452 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Adams Wealth Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth $27,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Nomura Securities boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,620.00 price objective (up from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,310.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,505.34.

GOOGL stock opened at $1,373.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,245.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,326.15. The company has a market capitalization of $937.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $1,530.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

