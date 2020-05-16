Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Position Lowered by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 776,269 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 20,690 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.4% of New York State Common Retirement Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.11% of Alphabet worth $901,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,806,866,000. Girard Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 9,648.1% in the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 505,535 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,229,000 after buying an additional 500,349 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $332,028,000. Altarock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $308,060,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in Alphabet by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 642,966 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $747,094,000 after buying an additional 220,952 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL stock opened at $1,373.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $937.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,530.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,245.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,326.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.50 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Independent Research upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “buy” rating and set a $1,520.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Aegis boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,344.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,505.34.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

