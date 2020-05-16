Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.2% of Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 968,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,297,422,000 after acquiring an additional 219,626 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $76,173,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,114,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Blue Whale Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $9,670,000. Finally, Watchman Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $2,104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,373.06 on Friday. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $1,530.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,245.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,326.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $937.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The company had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,620.00 price target (up from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Aegis upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, April 27th. Barclays increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,505.34.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

