Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Canton Hathaway LLC

Canton Hathaway LLC cut its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 29.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 328 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Bank OZK increased its position in Alphabet by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank OZK now owns 1,642 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,199,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $298,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $379,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $387,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,211 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,997,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. 35.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL opened at $1,373.06 on Friday. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,530.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,245.96 and a 200-day moving average of $1,326.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The company has a market capitalization of $937.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The firm had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Independent Research raised Alphabet to a “buy” rating and set a $1,520.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,340.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Aegis raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their target price on Alphabet from $1,535.00 to $1,350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Nomura Securities raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,505.34.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Featured Story: Discount Rate

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.