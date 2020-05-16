Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Noesis Capital Mangement Corp

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,293 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.8% of Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Bank OZK grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank OZK now owns 1,642 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $298,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $379,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $387,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,211 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,997,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,373.06 on Friday. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,530.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66. The stock has a market cap of $937.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,245.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,326.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The firm had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GOOGL. Societe Generale reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,555.00 to $1,420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,535.00 to $1,350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,372.00 to $1,420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Nomura Securities raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,505.34.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

