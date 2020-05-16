Alps Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 19.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,979 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

CHKP stock opened at $104.75 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $80.06 and a fifty-two week high of $120.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.98. The company has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.63.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $486.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.78 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 41.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CHKP shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. BTIG Research started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They set an “inline” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.79.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.