Alps Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Alps Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,957 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Insulet were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of Insulet by 4.7% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,894 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Insulet in the first quarter worth about $2,357,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Insulet by 29.6% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,367 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 3,737 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its position in Insulet by 107.6% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 19,310 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,199,000 after acquiring an additional 10,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in Insulet by 114.6% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,093 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 4,856 shares in the last quarter.

Get Insulet alerts:

PODD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cfra lifted their price target on Insulet from $162.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Insulet from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Insulet from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Insulet from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Insulet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.00.

In related news, Director David A. Lemoine sold 1,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.49, for a total value of $184,944.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,233,200.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Corinne H. Nevinny sold 796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.54, for a total transaction of $155,649.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,038.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,914 shares of company stock valued at $3,101,603 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Insulet stock opened at $203.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $190.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.70, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.75. Insulet Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.21 and a fifty-two week high of $228.79. The company has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 2,550.07 and a beta of 0.93.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Insulet had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $198.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.