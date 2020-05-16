Alps Advisors Inc. Has $671,000 Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 45.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,018 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,488 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PPG. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 235 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 331 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

PPG opened at $86.92 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.77 and a 1-year high of $134.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.24.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.56% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.80%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PPG shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on PPG Industries from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Cfra restated a “hold” rating and issued a $99.00 target price (down previously from $114.00) on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank cut PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on PPG Industries from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.10.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

