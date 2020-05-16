Alps Advisors Inc. Has $745,000 Stock Position in Vericel Corp (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Alps Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Vericel Corp (NASDAQ:VCEL) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 81,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 9,478 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vericel were worth $745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vericel in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Vericel in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vericel in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Vericel in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vericel in the fourth quarter worth $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VCEL opened at $15.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $678.92 million, a PE ratio of -53.75 and a beta of 3.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.55. Vericel Corp has a 52-week low of $6.78 and a 52-week high of $19.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.30 and a current ratio of 5.64.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $26.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.23 million. Vericel had a negative net margin of 9.39% and a positive return on equity of 6.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Vericel Corp will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VCEL shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Vericel in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Vericel in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on shares of Vericel from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Vericel from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets. It markets autologous cell therapy products, including MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

