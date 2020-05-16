Alps Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT)

Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,179 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Proofpoint were worth $736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 88.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 249 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Proofpoint during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Proofpoint during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Proofpoint during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 921 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Proofpoint news, EVP Robert Darren Lee sold 1,728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $198,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $868,825. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total transaction of $2,337,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,927,592.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,728 shares of company stock valued at $7,221,895. 2.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PFPT opened at $115.61 on Friday. Proofpoint Inc has a twelve month low of $83.81 and a twelve month high of $133.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $114.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.61. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of -37.05 and a beta of 1.41.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 18.85% and a negative return on equity of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $249.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Proofpoint Inc will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Proofpoint from $147.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Proofpoint from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Friday, May 8th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.73.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

