Alps Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Alps Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 26.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,537 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in UDR were worth $667,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in UDR by 1.5% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 51,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,877,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in UDR by 40.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 25,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 7,193 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in UDR by 25.4% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 39,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 7,965 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in UDR by 60.9% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in UDR by 1.3% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 437,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,982,000 after buying an additional 5,801 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of UDR from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of UDR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of UDR from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of UDR in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.40.

In other UDR news, VP Warren L. Troupe sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total transaction of $2,008,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 400,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,118,202.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jerry A. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 170,497 shares in the company, valued at $6,819,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $2,915,800 over the last three months. 2.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UDR opened at $34.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 63.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 4.71. UDR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.20 and a 12-month high of $51.25.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $321.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.30 million. UDR had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. This is a boost from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is 69.23%.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

