Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 569 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Alps Advisors Inc. reduced its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 569 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IDXX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $212,135,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,868,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,968,000 after acquiring an additional 443,250 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 19,761.6% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 222,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,790,000 after acquiring an additional 220,935 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 289.6% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 191,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,981,000 after acquiring an additional 142,274 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 219.0% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 196,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,369,000 after acquiring an additional 135,058 shares during the period. 87.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDXX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.71.

In other news, Director Rebecca M. Henderson sold 13,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.66, for a total transaction of $3,840,097.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,925,262.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 16,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.85, for a total value of $4,860,496.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 123,533 shares of company stock valued at $36,202,455. Corporate insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $294.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $261.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $262.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06. The firm has a market cap of $24.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.88, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.80. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.65 and a 12 month high of $300.58.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $626.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.87 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 264.71% and a net margin of 17.78%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to buyback 5,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

