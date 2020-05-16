AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) Price Target Lowered to $9.00 at SVB Leerink

AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) had its price objective lowered by SVB Leerink from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. SVB Leerink currently has a market perform rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on AMAG. ValuEngine cut shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.86.

AMAG opened at $6.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. AMAG Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.41 and a 1-year high of $13.53. The company has a market capitalization of $229.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.30.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.27). AMAG Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 42.18% and a negative net margin of 142.32%. The business had revenue of $68.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.95 million. Equities analysts forecast that AMAG Pharmaceuticals will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Armistice Capital, Llc bought 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.29 per share, with a total value of $298,440.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMAG. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 727,387 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,852,000 after buying an additional 213,067 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $2,406,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,714,099 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,031,000 after buying an additional 197,535 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 492.6% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 160,080 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after buying an additional 133,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 172.7% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 113,798 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 72,064 shares in the last quarter.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutics for maternal and women's health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients who have intolerance to oral iron or have had unsatisfactory response to oral iron, as well as patients who have chronic kidney disease; Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Intrarosa(prasterone) vaginal insert steroid for the treatment of dyspareunia due to menopause; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds.

