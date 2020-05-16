AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) Price Target Raised to $10.00

AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) had its price objective upped by HC Wainwright from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on AMAG Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine cut AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, March 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.86.

NASDAQ:AMAG opened at $6.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $229.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. AMAG Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.41 and a 52-week high of $13.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.30.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $68.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.95 million. AMAG Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 42.18% and a negative net margin of 142.32%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AMAG Pharmaceuticals will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AMAG Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Armistice Capital, Llc purchased 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.87 per share, for a total transaction of $116,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in AMAG Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $85,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 48.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,064 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 5,566 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Arnhold LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $154,000.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutics for maternal and women's health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients who have intolerance to oral iron or have had unsatisfactory response to oral iron, as well as patients who have chronic kidney disease; Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Intrarosa(prasterone) vaginal insert steroid for the treatment of dyspareunia due to menopause; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds.

