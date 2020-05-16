AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) PT Lowered to $8.00

AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AMAG. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, March 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.86.

Shares of AMAG stock opened at $6.86 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.42 and a 200-day moving average of $9.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. AMAG Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.41 and a 12-month high of $13.53. The firm has a market cap of $229.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.98.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.27). AMAG Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 42.18% and a negative net margin of 142.32%. The company had revenue of $68.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.95 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that AMAG Pharmaceuticals will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Armistice Capital, Llc purchased 24,000 shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.87 per share, for a total transaction of $116,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 474,626 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,776,000 after acquiring an additional 16,607 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 266.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,654 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 26,654 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 727,387 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,852,000 after acquiring an additional 213,067 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 85,310 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,714,099 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,031,000 after acquiring an additional 197,535 shares during the last quarter.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutics for maternal and women's health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients who have intolerance to oral iron or have had unsatisfactory response to oral iron, as well as patients who have chronic kidney disease; Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Intrarosa(prasterone) vaginal insert steroid for the treatment of dyspareunia due to menopause; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds.

