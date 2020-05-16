American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH decreased its holdings in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $6,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 556,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,582,000 after acquiring an additional 14,640 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 6.1% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 3.7% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 542,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,855,000 after acquiring an additional 19,215 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in American Water Works by 3.7% in the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 2,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC increased its holdings in American Water Works by 1.3% in the first quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 34,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,142,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

AWK has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on American Water Works from $148.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $141.00 price objective on the stock. Cfra decreased their target price on American Water Works from $131.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.90.

American Water Works stock opened at $117.76 on Friday. American Water Works Company Inc has a 52-week low of $92.00 and a 52-week high of $141.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.74, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $122.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.96.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 17.36%. The company had revenue of $844.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 11th. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 60.94%.

In other American Water Works news, Director Lloyd M. Yates purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $115.95 per share, with a total value of $231,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,395. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Loyd A. Warnock sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.74, for a total value of $853,988.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,345 shares in the company, valued at $1,424,920.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,806,948 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

