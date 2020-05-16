Analysts Issue Forecasts for Neos Therapeutics Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:NEOS)

Neos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NEOS) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Neos Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.16).

Get Neos Therapeutics alerts:

Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.06). Neos Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 2,087.24% and a negative net margin of 25.93%. The firm had revenue of $14.49 million during the quarter.

Several other analysts have also commented on NEOS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Neos Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Neos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Shares of NEOS opened at $0.71 on Thursday. Neos Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.05 million, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.82 and a 200 day moving average of $1.31.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Neos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Neos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. BCS Wealth Management bought a new stake in Neos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Neos Therapeutics by 23.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 83,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 15,570 shares during the period. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Neos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $151,000. 43.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Neos Therapeutics

Neos Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) using its drug delivery technology platform. Its products are extended-release (XR) medications in orally disintegrating tablets or liquid suspension dosage forms.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Neos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.