Analysts Offer Predictions for Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALDX)

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 11th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kim expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Aldeyra Therapeutics’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.42) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.60) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.24) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.90) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.14.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Shares of ALDX stock opened at $4.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.63. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.48 and a 12 month high of $8.05. The company has a market capitalization of $84.90 million, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.92.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALDX. Prosight Management LP raised its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 2,035,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 607,063 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,614,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after purchasing an additional 29,567 shares during the last quarter. Knoll Capital Management LP raised its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Knoll Capital Management LP now owns 569,405 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 37,837 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 417,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 18,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 332,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard Douglas bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.75 per share, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,750. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of products for inflammation, inborn errors of metabolism, and other diseases in the United States and internationally. It is developing ADX-102, a small molecule designed to trap and allow for the degradation of aldehydes, as well as ADX-103 and ADX-104 novel candidates for the treatment of noninfectious anterior uveitis, allergic conjunctivitis, dry eye syndrome, sjögren-larsson syndrome, and succinic semi-aldehyde dehydrogenase deficiency.

