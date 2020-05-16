Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Rating Reiterated by Maxim Group

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Maxim Group in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $21.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Maxim Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 89.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Applied DNA Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th.

Applied DNA Sciences stock opened at $11.11 on Friday. Applied DNA Sciences has a one year low of $2.52 and a one year high of $27.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 0.81.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The technology company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.02). Applied DNA Sciences had a negative return on equity of 833.43% and a negative net margin of 155.37%. The company had revenue of $0.55 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Applied DNA Sciences stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:APDN) by 1,731.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,641 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 56,385 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.71% of Applied DNA Sciences worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets plat based or other DNA technology solution in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's supply chain security and product authentication solutions include SigNature molecular tags that are ingredients used to fortify brand protection efforts and strengthen supply chain security, as well as mark, track, and convict criminals; SigNature T molecular tags, which are tagging and authentication systems for use in brand protection efforts and raw material source compliance programs; and fiberTyping, a test of native cotton fiber DNA.

