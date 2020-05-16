Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AMAT. Nomura Securities boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $71.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $67.35.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $52.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.26. Applied Materials has a 1-year low of $36.64 and a 1-year high of $69.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.02). Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 36.15%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 27.63%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,104 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,679 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 9,041 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 4,400 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,894 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Article: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.