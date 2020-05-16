Apyx Medical Corp (NASDAQ:APYX) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.17) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Apyx Medical Corp (NASDAQ:APYX) – Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Apyx Medical in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 11th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.21). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Apyx Medical’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.68) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Apyx Medical from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Apyx Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Apyx Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apyx Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.44.

NASDAQ:APYX opened at $3.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a current ratio of 6.23. The firm has a market cap of $111.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 0.70. Apyx Medical has a 52 week low of $2.81 and a 52 week high of $8.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.32.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 million. Apyx Medical had a negative net margin of 66.19% and a negative return on equity of 24.01%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APYX. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Apyx Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Apyx Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Apyx Medical by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Apyx Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Apyx Medical by 609.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 5,734 shares during the period. 53.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Apyx Medical news, CEO Charles D. Goodwin II acquired 28,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.30 per share, with a total value of $93,225.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 28,250 shares in the company, valued at $93,225. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Apyx Medical

Apyx Medical Corporation, a medical technology company, manufactures and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Advanced Energy and original equipment manufacturing (OEM). The company develops J-Plasma, a patented plasma-based surgical product for cutting, coagulation, and ablation of soft tissue.

