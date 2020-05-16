AR Asset Management Inc. Acquires 3,150 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

AR Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,733 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises about 1.9% of AR Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. AR Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $109.05 on Friday. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $153.41. The company has a market cap of $194.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.84, a PEG ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.67.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Cfra cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.38.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

